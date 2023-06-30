Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 30.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
KAUFCHANCE: 10X-Rallye-Fortsetzung erwartet! Warum hier heute noch rein?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
30.06.2023 | 23:26
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

IC Capitalight Corp.: Capitalight Announces Results of 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2023 / IC Capitalight Corp. (CSE:IC) ("Capitalight" or "the Company"), is pleased to announce the results of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on June 30, 2023.

As of the May 18, 2023, the record date for the Meeting, there were 93,085,715 common shares of the Company outstanding and entitled to vote at the Meeting. Of this amount, there were 59,455,505 common shares (63.9%) represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting.

The final voting results of the Meeting are set out below:

  1. Election of Directors. Each of the nominees were elected as directors and will serve and hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders, unless they cease to hold office. The following table sets forth the voting results with respect to the election of each director:

Nominee

For

Withheld

Brian Bosse

100.0%

0.0%

Marc Johnson

100.0%

0.0%

Bryan Loree

100.0%

0.0%

Douglas MacQuarrie

100.0%

0.0%

Veronika Hirsch

100.0%

0.0%

Elliot Beutel

100.0%

0.0%

  1. Appointment of Auditors. The Company's shareholders approved that MNP LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants be appointed auditors of the Company to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company and the directors are hereby authorized to fix their remuneration. The following table sets forth the voting results with respect to this resolution:

For

Withheld

100.0%

0.0%

ABOUT IC CAPITALIGHT CORP.

The Company operates as a merchant bank that pursues value-based investment opportunities in accordance with its internal investment policies. The Company currently has an investment portfolio that includes the Blue Lake mineral exploration property in Quebec. The Company also owns Capitalight Research Inc., which operates a subscription research business focused on providing gold, silver, copper and nickel, lithium, and critical metals price forecasts.

To learn more about the Company please contact us at info@capitalight.co or visit our websites at www.capitalight.co or www.capitalightresearch.com

This press release was approved by:

Brian Bosse
CEO and Director
P: 866.653.9223

SOURCE: IC Capitalight Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/765068/Capitalight-Announces-Results-of-2023-Annual-General-Meeting-of-Shareholders

Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.