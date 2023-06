Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2023) - NuGen Medical Devices Inc. (TSXV: NGMD) (the "Company" or "NuGen") is pleased to announce that it has delivered its first shipment of InsuJet devices and consumables to Reliance Medical Ltd., the Company's UK distributor and 3PL partner in the UK.

NuGen further announces their attendance at the Diabetes Professional Care conference taking place on November 15th and 16th 2023, at Olympia, London.

NuGen will be presenting InsuJet at Diabetes Professional Care, the UK's leading event for those involved in the prevention, treatment and management of diabetes and its related conditions. The Diabetes Professional Care event attracts over 5,000 healthcare professionals seeking to increase their knowledge and skills to provide better care for people living with diabetes.

"Diabetes Professional Care is an ideal platform for diabetes professionals to discover new innovations and technologies to help improve patient care outcomes and drive health system efficiencies. Presenting InsuJet to this professional audience supports NuGen in communicating the benefits of needle-free insulin delivery for diabetic patients and provides us with a platform to engage with diabetes professionals and purchasing decision-makers," Louise Cresswell, Commercial Lead, UK.

Event link: https://www.diabetesprofessionalcare.com.

About NuGen Medical Devices

NuGen is a specialty medical device Company that is marketing and selling its next-generation InsuJet needle-free injection system designed to improve the lives of millions of diabetics. InsuJet is approved for sale in 42 countries around the world.

