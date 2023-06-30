TrizCom Public Relations Inc.: Intuitive Health Achieves Unprecedented Growth, Setting New Records, Plans 11th Texas Location

Intuitive Health Expands Presence with 11th Texas Location and Continues Nationwide Growth

PLANO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2023 / Intuitive Health , the industry-leading provider of the combined emergency room and urgent care under one roof model, announced today plans for its eleventh Texas location. Once opened, the new corporate-owned site will be known as Legacy ER and Urgent Care Prosper and will be located at 211 West Frontier Parkway, Prosper, Texas 75078 and open in 2024. Currently, Intuitive Health has 26 open locations in eight states. By the end of 2024, Intuitive Health will have 35 open locations in ten states. Intuitive Health is on track to treat over 600K patients this year.



In the past few months alone, Intuitive Health has made significant strides in expanding its network. The company has opened three new facilities in Florida with UF Health Jacksonville and Kentucky with Baptist Health and acquired four additional locations in Texas. These strategic developments contribute to Intuitive Health's goal of providing high-quality healthcare services to a larger patient population.



Intuitive Health's distinctive approach to healthcare merges the expertise and capabilities of emergency rooms with the convenience and affordability of urgent care centers. By leveraging a strict objective criteria process, the company's emergency medicine trained team can accurately determine whether a patient's condition qualifies as urgent care or requires immediate emergency attention. This innovative approach ensures that patients only pay for the level of care they truly need, resulting in substantial savings and reduced unnecessary ER charges for patients, employers and payors. An Intuitive facility will average 70-80% of all patients seen falling in urgent care service line of the business. This value-based healthcare model has earned Intuitive Health recognition as one of the top 1% of global retailers in customer service.



Thom Herrmann, CEO of Intuitive Health, emphasized the significance of the company's rapid growth, stating, "Intuitive Health's exceptional expansion highlights the vital role that combined emergency room and urgent care services play in today's healthcare landscape. By integrating emergent and nonemergent services under one roof, we are enhancing access to care in communities nationwide. Our streamlined model optimizes patient flow and sets a new standard for efficiency, delivering superior patient care and outcomes while generating substantial cost savings for patients, payors, and businesses."



For more information about Intuitive Health, visit https://www.iheruc.com/about/.

About Intuitive Health

Founded in 2008, Intuitive Health pioneered the combined emergency room and urgent care model. Intuitive Health partners with established health systems nationwide to build, operate and launch retail healthcare facilities that provide urgent care and emergency room services under one roof. Intuitive Health works in partnership with leading health systems across the country, including Arizona, Delaware, Florida, Kentucky, Indiana, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, Texas, Virginia and Washington. Intuitive's patient-centric approach to immediate care has saved payors and patients hundreds of millions in unnecessary emergency care spending. In addition, the Intuitive Health model increases market share for partnered healthcare systems by expanding their footprint with conveniently located centers. For more information, please visit IHERUC.com.



