Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 01.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Montag letzte Einstiegschance? Große Meldung erwartet!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2H52J | ISIN: US8608971078 | Ticker-Symbol: SYJ
Tradegate
30.06.23
13:37 Uhr
3,490 Euro
-0,044
-1,24 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STITCH FIX INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STITCH FIX INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,4503,57013:01
3,4943,57230.06.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.06.2023 | 22:12
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Stitch Fix, Inc.: Stitch Fix Announces New Employee Inducement Grant

SAN FRANCISCO, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX), the leading online personal styling service, today announced that effective June 26, 2023, the compensation committee of the company's board of directors granted Matt Baer, Chief Executive Officer, the option to purchase 2,200,000 shares of the company's Class A common stock, at a per share exercise price of $3.70, and restricted stock units (RSUs) to acquire 1,100,000 shares of the company's Class A common stock. The stock options vest over three years, with 16 ?% of the shares vesting on March 13, 2024, and the remainder vesting in ten equal quarterly installments thereafter, subject to Mr. Baer's continued service on each vesting date. The restricted stock units vest over three years, with 16 ?% of the shares vesting on March 13, 2024, and the remainder vesting in ten equal quarterly installments thereafter, subject to Mr. Baer's continued service on each vesting date. The RSUs and stock options were granted pursuant to, and are subject to the terms of, the Stitch Fix, Inc. Amended and Restated 2019 Inducement Plan and forms of stock option and RSU agreements thereunder, which were approved by the company's board of directors in April 2022 under Rule 5635(c)(4) of the Nasdaq Global Market for equity grants to induce new employees to enter into employment with the company.

About Stitch Fix, Inc.

Stitch Fix combines the human touch of expert stylists with the precision of advanced data science to make online personal styling accessible to everyone. Stitch Fix helps millions of clients across the United States and United Kingdom find clothing and accessories they love through a unique model that can extend far beyond the closet to define the future of shopping. For more, visit https://www.stitchfix.com.

IR Contact:

Hayden Blair
ir@stitchfix.com		PR Contact:

Kathryn Hull
media@stitchfix.com

Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.