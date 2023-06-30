Sientra, Inc.: Sientra Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

IRVINE, Calif., June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) ("Sientra" or the "Company"), a medical aesthetics company uniquely focused on plastic surgeons, today announced that on June 27, 2023, the Company approved equity award grants under the Sientra Inc. Inducement Plan to 20 new employees.



The new employees were granted restricted stock units representing a total of 85,750 shares of common stock. The restricted stock units will vest in time-based installments beginning on the grant date. In each case, the vesting of shares is contingent upon the recipient's continued service with the Company through each vesting date.

The grants were made as an inducement that was a material component of each person's compensation and subsequent acceptance of employment with the Company and were granted as employment inducement awards pursuant to NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) approved by the Compensation Committee.

About Sientra

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Sientra is a medical aesthetics company exclusively focused on plastic surgery. The Company mission is to offer proprietary innovations and unparalleled partnerships that radically advance how plastic surgeons think, work and care for their patients. Sientra has developed a broad portfolio of products with technologically differentiated characteristics, supported by independent laboratory testing and strong clinical trial outcomes. The Company's product portfolio includes its Sientra round and shaped breast implants, the first fifth-generation breast implants approved by the FDA for sale in the United States, its ground-breaking AlloX2® breast tissue expander with patented dual-port and integral drain technology, the Viality with AuraClens enhanced viability fat transfer system, the SimpliDerm® Human Acellular Dermal Matrix, and BIOCORNEUM® the #1 performing, preferred and recommended scar gel of plastic surgeons (*).

Sientra uses its investor relations website to publish important information about the Company, including information that may be deemed material to investors. Financial and other information about Sientra is routinely posted and is accessible on the Company's investor relations website at www.sientra.com.

(*) Data on file

Forward-Looking Statements

