Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2023) - Eric Sprott announces that on June 30, 2023, 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a corporation which is beneficially owned by him, sold 217,500 common shares (Shares) of Irving Resources Inc. over the Canadian Securities Exchange (representing approximately 0.3% of the outstanding Shares) at a price of approximately $0.7046 per Share for aggregate consideration of approximately $153,251.

Prior to the disposition, Mr. Sprott beneficially owned 6,759,528 Shares, representing approximately 9.3% of the outstanding Shares. Mr. Sprott now beneficially owns 6,542,028 Shares, representing approximately 9.0% of the outstanding Shares. The disposition combined with previous new share issuances by Irving Resources, resulted in an ownership decrease of approximately 3.8% since the date of the last filing of an Early Warning Report and brings total holdings to under 10%. As a result, Mr. Sprott and 2176423 Ontario Ltd. ceased to be insiders of Irving Resources.

The securities noted above are held for investment purposes. Mr. Sprott has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities including on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the securities including on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

Irving Resources, is located at 999 Canada Place, Suite 404, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 3E2. A copy of the early warning report with respect to the foregoing will appear on Irving Resources's profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com and may also be obtained by calling Mr. Sprott's office at (416) 945-3294 (2176423 Ontario Ltd., 200 Bay Street, Suite 2600, Royal Bank Plaza, South Tower, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2J1).

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/172119