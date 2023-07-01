Anzeige
Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. Announces Voting Results for its 2023 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC. (TSX: DN) (OTCQX: DLTNF) ("Delta 9" or the "Company"), announced today the voting results on the election of directors from its 2023 annual general and special meeting of shareholders of the Company (the "Meeting").

A total of 40,205,444 common shares of the Company ("Shares") representing 24.86% of the 161,737,167 issued and outstanding Shares were voted in connection with the Meeting. Shareholders approved all items of business before the Meeting, including the election of directors as follows:

Nominee# Votes For%
Votes
For		# Votes
Withheld		% Votes
Withheld		Total
John William Arbuthnot III39,166,08097.41%1,039,3642.59%40,205,444
John William Arbuthnot IV38,801,05796.35%1,466,3393.65%40,205,444
Nitin Kaushal38,801,05796.51%1,404,3873.49%40,205,444
Stuart Starkey39,187,31797.47%1,018,1272.53%40,205,444
Hugh Aird38,499,26795.76%1,706,1774.24%40,205,444


Shareholders also voted in favour of re-electing the five directors, the reappointment of Baker Tilly HMA LLP as the auditors of the Company until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company and approved the unallocated awards under the Company's amended and restated stock option plan and amended and restated performance and restricted share unit plan.

For more information contact:

Investor & Media Contact:
Ian Chadsey, VP Corporate Affairs
Mobile: 204-898-7722
E-mail: ian.chadsey@delta9.ca

About Delta 9 Cannabis Inc.

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. is a vertically integrated cannabis company focused on bringing the highest quality cannabis products to market. Delta 9's wholly-owned subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc., is a licensed producer of medical and recreational cannabis and operates an 80,000 square foot production facility in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. Delta 9 owns and operates a chain of retail stores under the Delta 9 Cannabis Store brand. Delta 9's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "DN" and on the OTCQX under the symbol "DLTNF". For more information, please visit www.delta9.ca.


