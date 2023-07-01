Keller Williams Platinum Partners - Just Say Home KC Team: Jennifer Smeltzer, Kansas City Realtor, Selected as One of America's Top 100 Real Estate Agents for 2023

The Kansas City realtor has been selected for the award five years running.

KANSAS CITY, MO / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2023 / Jennifer Smeltzer is honored to be selected for the fifth time to America's Top 100 Real Estate Agents®, an honor reserved for the nation's most esteemed and skilled Real Estate Agents and Brokers with a history of routinely selling homes above market value. Less than one percent (1%) of active Real Estate Professionals in the United States will receive this honor, the most exclusive and elite level of Real Estate Agents and Brokers in the community.





Jennifer Smeltzer Top 100 Real Estate Agent 2023





Jennifer Smeltzer is an award-winning realtor in Kansas City and the Founder of Just Say Home. She and her team specialize in assisting homeowners in selling and purchasing their homes and assisting investors in building their real estate portfolios. "Receiving the Top 100 award for a fifth year is a significant honor that would not be possible without the support of valued clients and the Just Say Home KC Team. I truly appreciate my clients for allowing me to assist them with significant buying, selling, and investing decisions; it is such a pleasure to help each one navigate the market for their families and future," comments Jennifer Smeltzer.

With incredibly high standards for selection, only the most efficient and effective Real Estate Professionals in the community are identified for selection among America's Top 100 Real Estate Agents®. Members were chosen through a comprehensive multi-phase selection process involving proprietary algorithms using advanced data analytics to assess a broad array of criteria and data for each candidate, including (but not limited to) the Real Estate Professional's total yearly sales volume, notable above market value sales, luxury home sales, efficiency rating for closing sales, lifetime professional experience, client satisfaction ratings, and other notable recognition, among many other proprietary factors. Full award results are available online at www.Top100RealEstateAgents.com.

About Jennifer Smeltzer, Founder of Just Say Home and Kansas City Market Realtor, Keller Williams Platinum Partners:

Jennifer Smeltzer has become the Kansas City Market "Go to" agent, investment advisor, and founder of the Just Say Home real estate team based in Kansas City, MO. By leveraging her experience as a successful business owner and real estate investor, she is known for outstanding client service and availability, high-tech marketing techniques, consistent communication, skilled negotiator, and personal touches. She and her team have assisted countless clients with selling, buying, and investing in Kansas and Missouri, including Kansas City, Lee's Summit, Olathe, Overland Park, Leawood, Raymore, Blue Springs, Grandview, and beyond.



Contact Information

Jennifer Smeltzer

Kansas City Realtor, Founder Just Say Home KC Team

jsmeltzer@kw.com

816-665-9920



SOURCE: Just Say Home KC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/765094/Jennifer-Smeltzer-Kansas-City-Realtor-Selected-as-One-of-Americas-Top-100-Real-Estate-Agents-for-2023