CA Immo: Austrian based real estate company CA Immo has signed a 12-year lease agreement with State Street Bank International GmbH for around 5,000 m² of rental space in the ONE office and hotel tower in Frankfurt. State Street is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors. With the conclusion of this lease agreement the approx. 190 metre high ONE is approx. 87 % let. The highrise was opened in September 2022. By August 2024, State Street is expected to concentrate its employees, who were previously spread across two locations in City West and Niederrad, in the high-rise building centrally located at the interface between Frankfurt's banking district and the Europaviertel.

