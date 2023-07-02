HFM's Unique Cent Account Just Recently Launched, Already Gains Impressive Traction

EBENE, Mauritius, July 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global brokerage brand HFM (formerly HotForex) has released a statement regarding its Cent account, launched earlier this year. In the statement, the company informs that the number of active users passed all expectations, across the globe and especially in Latin America.

"When we first opened this Cent account for registration back in January, we projected it to be a success," commented a spokesperson for HFM, "but we didn't imagine it would become as popular as it is today. Our Cent account offers an opportunity for traders who are not as seasoned in this field, or have a limited investing budget, to take advantage of the many possibilities that pop up in the foreign exchange market on a daily basis."

The advantages of opening a Cent account with HFM

The revolutionary Cent account offered by HFM manages to make CFD trading a lot more inclusive and global. With it, traders can use cent lots when placing trades, with no swaps and zero commissions. Furthermore, HFM also raises the bar by offering a 1:2000 leverage through its Cent account and by enabling it via all of the platforms that the company deploys, including MetaTrader 4 and 5.

HFM's Cent account is ideal for forex and gold CFD trading, and there is no minimum deposit for opening one. Also, users who open a Cent account are entitled to assistance from a personal account manager, just like all other clients of HFM.

"Our Cent account is a great way for novice traders to test the waters, and an ideal intermediary step between a demo account and a regular live trading account," added the spokesperson. "Since the registration process is free and simple, we invite all our traders - in Mexico and around the world - to give it a try today."

About HFM

Established in 2010, HFM today boasts over 3.5 million active users globally, with more than 60 prestigious industry awards already obtained. Aside from its Cent account, the broker also offers other attractive options, such as the Pro and Premium accounts, with exclusive benefits and state-of-the-art trading tools. As of today, traders choosing to work with HFM gain access to over 3,500 instruments from various asset classes, accompanied by the firm's expert support team, available for assistance 24/5.

