A Strategic Acquisition - Mango Group LLC Acquires Fxonic, a Leading Online Broker

KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, July 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In recent years, the online trading space has experienced a tremendous surge in popularity, with more and more individuals leaping into this domain to diversify their income streams. Naturally, numerous trading brokers have joined the fray to cater to the growing needs of market participants. In response to the escalating demand for online trading, Mango Group LLC has recently announced the acquisition of Fxonic , a widely recognized brokerage forum. With this step, Mango Group aims to deepen its presence in online trading and reaffirm its commitment to providing clients with exceptional services.

"We are thrilled to announce that Fxonic has entered a new era of growth and excellence under the esteemed ownership of Mango Group LLC," stated Constance Aubry" Fxonic spokesperson. "With Mango Group's expertise and resources, we are set to revolutionize the services we provide to our valued clients. Our platform will undergo significant enhancements, ranging from advanced trading tools to an even more seamless user experience. Ultimately, this is a major milestone for us and will enable us to elevate our brokerage platform to new heights."

An optimal and improved trading system

Fxonic is a versatile brokerage forum that offers top-level resources to all market contestants. The brand equips traders with multiple assets and tools, live customer support, and a variety of easy payment methods, among other facilities.

"At Fxonic, we pride ourselves in delivering a scale of high-quality trading services," added Aubry. "To ensure our client's success, we also provide a range of tailored account types, top-tier trading platforms, and efficient order execution functionalities, to fully empower them. All in all, our unwavering focus is on nurturing absolute transparency and the best trading environment for all market enthusiasts."

About Fxonic

Fxonic is an online brokerage service that accommodates a secure trading system. The brand integrates several financial products, including forex pairs, equities, indices, and cryptocurrencies, to disburse an all-inclusive user experience. The broker also includes an advanced Web Trader platform, as well as a Mobile Trader platform, both with a variety of features and swift-operating speed. Also, the forum facilitates its clients by offering them different-level accounts with diverse features and deposit limits. On the whole, Fxonic is a reliable brokerage platform encompassing a range of top-notch resources and market instruments essential for a remarkable trading routine.

https://fxonic.com/

