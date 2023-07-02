India Global Forum: 'Artificial Intelligence will never be able to beat the complexity of Nature's Intelligence'

AI, technology dominate discussion at UK-India Week's concluding event

UK-India Week culminates with Founders and Funders Retreat in Windsor

India's thriving tech and startup ecosystem in focus at day-long retreat

IGF Inspiring Journeys spotlights enterprising women entrepreneurs from Ladakh

IGF Inspiring Journeys showcases Olympic medallist Mary Kom's journey





LONDON, July 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- India Global Forum's UK-India Week 2023 culminated with the second Founders and Funders Retreat in Windsor on June 30. The retreat witnessed speakers from the UK and India discuss the themes of emerging technologies, financing future technology, and inspiring journeys.

Artificial intelligence was the key focus, as participants explored its collaborative potential, impact across sectors, and the convergence of sports, media, and social networks in the tech era.

Agam Khare, Founder, Absolute, cast the debate as between Artificial Intelligence and Nature's Intelligence. "Everything we are talking about AI or computing power will never be able to beat the complexity that nature presents to us. The real intelligence is Nature's Intelligence. AI is good, but AI is just a tool to Nature's Intelligence. Nature's Intelligence is four and half billion years old. To think that something that is less than a hundred years old can beat something that is four billion years is a bit of an extension."

Builder.ai Co-founder Sachin Duggal stated, "There are about 500 experts on AI, yet hundred thousand people claiming to be experts and trying to define policy. You have a massive information paradox where you are making decisions in a vacuum without really understanding the security implications. Regulation is about bringing the right people to the room."

Dr Marsha Quallo-Wright, Deputy Director for Critical National Infrastructure, National Cyber Security Center, UK, spoke about security concerns, "Understanding technology from a security perspective is vital; resilience includes security but extends beyond it when it comes to AI."

The retreat also witnessed the first-ever 'IGF Pitchers and Punters' - where British startups pitched ideas to Indian investors, and 'Tank the Shark' - where founders pitched ideas to the audience.

Lord Karan Bilimoria, Founder and Chairman, Cobra Beer said, "One of my favourite sayings is, good judgment comes from experience, and experience, comes from bad judgment. There's no shortcut to making the mistakes, and I made many, many mistakes."

The evening concluded with Inspiring Journeys, featuring four women entrepreneurs from remote villages in Ladakh, and Olympic boxing medallist Mary Kom.

Nima Goos Goos Co-founders Padma Angmo and Rigzin Angmo, and Ladakh Brew Co-founders Deachen Chusket and Jigmet Angmo recalled their entrepreneurial journey, wanting to showcase Ladakhi traditions globally. Rigzin Angmo said, "Ladakh has an abundance of high-nutrient crops & herbs but sadly not in the market. We started our business to share the goodness of Ladakh."

Boxing legend Mary Kom said, "I have been fighting for 20 years. I am a mother to 4 children. Becoming a champion is not easy. But if our mind is focused on our work and profession, then nobody can stop us."

Speaking about her boxing foundation for underprivileged children she reminisced, "I thought what will I do after retirement. I will not stay at home. I thought I will do something for my country. I just want to give back to my country. Initially I didn't have any money from sponsors, corporates, govt reward money was very less. But I thought it was the right time and I started the foundation even though we did not have proper infrastructure. We started in the fields…. Now, I have a proper boxing ring, hostel, gym, and world champions from my academy."

Reflecting on IGF, Founder and Chairman Manoj Ladwa said, "My entrepreneurial journey actually started as a lawyer. I started my first law firm when I was 27. When I pivoted and set up this platform, I was upset about how India was being portrayed to the world as a glass half-empty. So, I wanted to set up something where like-minded people could get together and say, there are issues, there are cracks. But overall, on balance, the glass is actually half full or bit more than half full. It was an emotional reaction that led to what where we are now."

The retreat concluded UK-India Week - six days of curated panels, keynote speeches, and exclusive networking with 150+ speakers and 2,000+ participants across 12 marquee events in London and Windsor.

