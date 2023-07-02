Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, listed FIA FORI (FIFO) on June 30, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the FIFO/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.





FIA FORI (FIFO) is a crypto ecosystem that includes: e-commerce, social networks, exchanges, crypto wallet and gaming. Its native token, FIFO, was listed on LBank Exchange at 9:00 UTC on June 30, 2023, with the goal of expanding its global footprint and supporting the realization of its forward-thinking objectives.

Introducing FIA FORI

FIA FORY is grounded in reality, focusing on tangible products and authentic users. It has three offerings, each of which provides an exceptional user experience in terms of interface and quality, and presents opportunities for users to generate substantial income. This initiative is succinctly coined as 'Play to Earn.' In order to utilize their products, users are required to pay a fee to FIFO. However, the structure is such that they can recoup their investment swiftly through engagement with the games provided. Additionally, the referral program of FIFO games adds another income stream, where users can earn commission from new accounts created via their referral link or code. This incentive scheme is known as 'Use to Earn.'

Their products also serve as a form of entertainment, offering a stress-relief outlet or a way to indulge in their hobbies for users. An exciting facet of their operation is the integration with the NFT marketplace and a Metaverse app. Users can purchase or create their own NFTs, and by using these on their platform, they can earn a return. For instance, buying an NFT for $100 on their marketplace would yield a daily return of $10 based on their mechanism, allowing users to recoup their initial investment in ten days. Concurrently, the value of the NFT appreciates based on the activities carried out on the Metaverse app and the NFT marketplace.

FIA FORY stands as a transparent crypto ecosystem where users can play, interact, work, and create real value collectively. It offers an attractive prospect where users can contribute to and benefit from the development of the ecosystem.

About FIFO Token

In the 'Play to Earn' scheme of FIA-FORY, a transparent crypto ecosystem, users need to pay FIFO when using the products, yet they can rapidly recoup this investment by playing the associated games.

Based on BEP-20, FIFO has a total supply of 4.5 billion (i.e. 4,500,000,000). The FIFO token distribution is structured as follows: 30% for the ecosystem, 20% for staking, 15% for liquidity, 10% for development, 8% for the team, 7% for marketing, 5% for partnerships, and 5% for advisors. It was listed on LBank Exchange at 9:00 UTC on June 30, 2023, investors who are interested in FIFO can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange now. The listing of FIFO token on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

