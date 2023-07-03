Hong Kong, Hong Kong--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2023) - The International Orthodontic Foundation (IOF) and the Faculty of Dentistry at The University of Hong Kong etched a powerful imprint in the orthodontic community with the triumphant conclusion of their International Orthodontic Symposium. This prestigious event, held in the vibrant city of Hong Kong from June 16th to 18th, 2023, encompassed five diverse and in-depth sessions, spotlighting 32 esteemed speakers from 23 institutions. The symposium included 26 innovative presentations and 2 panel discussions brimming with thought-provoking insights into the field. The expertise attracted an extraordinary number of over 200,000 online views from over 100 regions worldwide and nearly 300 in-person attendees, reflecting the Symposium's expanding global influence. Embracing the Symposium's ethos of inclusivity and accessibility, the full event will be archived for replay on the IOF's official website, extending its reach to an even broader audience.





IOF's International Orthodontic Symposium Highlights Innovative Research and Global Collaborations

"Embracing technology and innovation is what our symposium is all about today. You'll hear from the speakers and panelists about all kinds of technology," said Mr. Donald Huang, Co-chairman of the Board of IOF, and Partner and Managing Director, CareCapital Group. Mr. Huang shared how education has transformed his life and expressed his desire to provide similar opportunities in orthodontics. His goal is "to help orthodontists transform their lives and achieve their dreams through education. " As Dr. Thomas F. Flemmig, Dean of Faculty of Dentistry at HKU, expressed, "The symposium is not only a platform for learning and knowledge exchange but also an opportunity for us to strengthen our professional network and foster collaboration."

One of the event's standout moments was the announcement of IOF's exciting new strategic partnerships with the renowned Forsyth Institute. This partnership represents significant strides in fostering a robust global orthodontic collaborative network. Concurrently, IOF launched the 2nd iteration of its Research Grants Program, further cementing their commitment to stimulating pioneering research in orthodontics. These strategic ventures indicate that IOF is trailblazing a path of innovation and collaboration in the orthodontic landscape.

"For over 100,000 orthodontists worldwide, IOF is important. It is important for the future. It is important to bridge the gap. I am excited that IOF is here because what we are going to do is connect the rest of the world to research opportunities and grants," said Mr. Chris Bentson, President of the American Association of Orthodontists Foundation (AAOF).

Unleashing the Impact of the IOF International Orthodontic Symposium: Advancing Insights and Global Partnerships

The Symposium offered a rigorous and illuminating journey into critical domains of orthodontics, delving into the intricate sphere of 3D Biomechanics, sophisticated interdisciplinary approaches, and revolutionary facets of Orthodontic Technology. A uniquely curated section, the Rising Stars Forum, underlined the unwavering commitment of IOF to cultivate and propel forward the forthcoming cadre of prodigies in this multifaceted scientific domain.

In addition to fostering a dynamic and intellectually rich environment, the event also celebrated the vital contributions of academic institutions worldwide. A particular focus was placed on Faculty of Dentistry at HKU's instrumental role in shaping this unique collaboration.

Moreover, the Symposium emphasized the vital responsibility of translating research breakthroughs into practical, applicable solutions. It functioned as a global podium for professionals to network, exchange pioneering concepts, and assimilate knowledge emanating from the vanguard of industry research. The convergence of these essential elements is what accelerates the pace of innovation and advancement in the global orthodontic landscape.

Forging Alliances and Funding Breakthroughs: IOF Symposium's Trailblazing Developments

In further strengthening its vibrant relationship with leading global institutes, IOF has taken a stride forward to establish a resilient strategic alliance with the globally acclaimed Forsyth Institute. As per Dr. Benjamin Wu, Chief Scientific Officer of the Forsyth Institute, "we'd like to open up Forsyth's resources with IOF community to extend our collaboration, and the two parties will collaborate in co-hosting future IOF global symposiums." This collaboration aims to broaden the horizons of orthodontic research and academia even more. It pledges to enrich the academic landscape by jointly orchestrating future scholarly gatherings, a blend of intellectual vitality and practical innovation.

A key highlight was the official launch of the 2nd IOF Research Grants Program. Building on the triumph of its first year, which received applications from a diverse set of over 60 international applicants from 10 countries, IOF reiterates its dedication to nourish and financially back projects of superior quality and clinical relevance. With an expanded review committee this year, IOF is well-positioned to meet the increasing demand and pave the way for an unparalleled era of orthodontic research and innovation. "The IOF Research Grants Program promotes innovative and translational research in orthodontics. Our goal is to provide seed funding to researchers, enabling them to generate pilot data for future funding opportunities," said Dr. Eric Kang Ting, Executive Director of IOF and affiliated professor at the Forsyth Institute and Dr. Peter Ngan, Professor and Chairman of the Department of Orthodontics at West Virginia University.

With these substantial strides in bolstering partnerships and fostering cutting-edge research, it is evident that IOF is leading a global transformation in orthodontics. Each pioneering step marking a milestone in this exciting journey.

Company: International Orthodontics Foundation Limited

Contact Person: Brandon Kan

Email: brandon.kan@iofglobal.org

Website: https://www.iofglobal.org

Telephone: +862155821505

City: Hong Kong

Address: Unit 1603, 16/F Tower 1, Silvercord 30 Canton RD TST KL, Hong Kong

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/171999