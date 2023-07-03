Van Lanschot Kempen NV completes acquisition of Robeco online investment platform; welcomes clients and employees to Evi van Lanschot

Amsterdam/'s-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands, 3 July2023



Van Lanschot Kempen has completed its acquisition of Robeco's online distribution platform. With this transaction, Evi van Lanschot will become a leading online investment platform in the Netherlands, with combined assets under management of around €6 billion and about 150,000 clients.

Robeco Retail Nederland employees are now part of Van Lanschot Kempen, joining their colleagues at Evi van Lanschot to work towards further growth of the online investment service and the tie-up of both brands and websites - all centred on excellent service and personal attention.

The combined Evi van Lanschot platform will continue to offer Robeco's investment funds. Robeco's clients will retain their current investments and continue to be able to buy and sell as normal.

With the transfer to Evi van Lanschot, current Robeco Retail clients will regain the option to select a savings product in future. Evi van Lanschot will also focus on meeting the growing demand for investment products that reflect the ongoing individualisation of the Dutch pensions market in the wake of the country's new pension agreement.

The transaction sees Robeco and Van Lanschot Kempen bring together the deep-seated knowledge and expertise of two investment houses with a long Dutch history. As part of the transaction, both parties are committed to stepping up collaboration on behalf of Van Lanschot Kempen's private banking clients.

The transaction will have a negative impact on Van Lanschot Kempen's CET 1 ratio of 0.5 percentage points. A two-year integration path is envisaged and is expected to involve one-off costs of between c. €8 million and €11 million. The new combination is expected to break even by 2025 and then to start making a positive contribution to Van Lanschot Kempen's net profit.



Media Relations: +31 20 354 45 85; mediarelations@vanlanschotkempen.com

Investor Relations: +31 20 354 45 90; investorrelations@vanlanschotkempen.com

About Van Lanschot Kempen

Van Lanschot Kempen is an independent, specialist wealth manager active in private banking, investment management and investment banking, with the aim of preserving and creating wealth, in a sustainable way, for both its clients and the society of which it is part. Through our long-term focus, we create positive financial and non-financial value. Listed at Euronext Amsterdam, Van Lanschot Kempen is the Netherlands' oldest independent financial services company, with a history dating back to 1737.

For more information, please visit vanlanschotkempen.com

Important legal information and cautionary note on forward-looking statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements and targets on future events and developments. These forward-looking statements and targets are based on the current insights, information and assumptions of Van Lanschot Kempen's management about known and unknown risks, developments and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements and targets do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and are subject to such risks, developments and uncertainties which by their very nature fall outside the control of Van Lanschot Kempen and its management. Actual results, performances and circumstances may differ considerably from these forward-looking statements and

targets.

Van Lanschot Kempen cautions that forward-looking statements and targets in this press release are only valid on the specific dates on which they are expressed, and accepts no responsibility or obligation to revise or update any information, whether as a result of new information or for any other reason. The figures in this press release have not been audited.

This press release does not constitute an offer or solicitation for the sale, purchase or acquisition in any other way or subscription to any financial instrument and is not a recommendation to perform or refrain from performing any action.

This press release is a translation of the Dutch language original and is provided as a courtesy only. In the event of any disparities, the Dutch language version will prevail. No rights can be derived from any translation thereof.

