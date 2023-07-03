WALLIX announces the completion of its convertible bond issue

Paris, 3 July 2023 - WALLIX (Euronext ALLIX), a European cybersecurity software developer and expert in privileged access management (PAM), announces the completion of its bond issue in the form of bonds convertible into shares ("OCA 2023") for a total amount of €5 million, the terms of which were announced at the beginning of June 2023 (press release).

Coupled with the €5.5 million capital increase carried out in early June 2023 and the arrangement of bank debt of around €2.5 million, the terms of which are currently being finalized, this transaction brings to €13 million the additional funds available to ramp up the implementation of the acquisition limb of the Unicorn 25 plan. WALLIX intends to pursue its acquisition plan by focusing simultaneously on enhancing and expanding its expertise across certain strategic segments of Identity and Access Management (IAM) and industrial cybersecurity, while strengthening its client base.

The main characteristics of the OCA 2023 convertible bond issue are as follows:

Loan amount €5.0 million Bond maturity 4 tranches from December 31, 2026 to December 31, 2029 Annual coupon 6% Conversion price €16 Annual non-conversion premium 8% (non-compounded)

ABOUT WALLIX

WALLIX is the European specialist in access and digital identity security and the world leader in PAM (Privileged Access Management). Its technologies enable organizations to meet today's challenges in IT network protection and data security. They also provide detection and resilience to cyberattacks and protect organizations' digital assets in addition to maintaining business continuity of IT systems, in the cloud, and in industrial networks. These technologies simplify compliance with regulatory requirements for access to critical IT infrastructure and data. With its PAM4ALL, PAM4OT, and Trustelem solutions, WALLIX helps its customers modernize their information systems and put cybersecurity at the service of their digital transformation. The company relies on a network of certified distributors, resellers, and integrators to support more than 2,000 organizations worldwide in all sectors of the economy. The company is listed on Euronext (ALLIX). The founders and managers, as well as the investment structure T.D.H (Thierry Dassault Holding) are the historical reference shareholders.

OT.security by WALLIX is a brand dedicated to the security of digital access and identities in industrial environments.

WALLIX affirms its digital responsibility and is committed to contributing to the construction of a trusted European digital space, guaranteeing the security and confidentiality of data for organizations as well as for individuals concerned about the protection of their digital identity and privacy. Digital technology, whether for professional or personal use, must be ethical and responsible in order to pursue a secure societal digital transformation that respects individual freedoms.

www.wallix.com | info@wallix.com

