Das Instrument VQT0 DE000A32VPJ3 VA-Q-TEC AG NA Z.UMT. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.07.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 04.07.2023The instrument VQT0 DE000A32VPJ3 VA-Q-TEC AG NA Z.UMT. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 03.07.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 04.07.2023Das Instrument YAJ AU000000KAI5 KAIROS MINERALS EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.07.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 04.07.2023The instrument YAJ AU000000KAI5 KAIROS MINERALS EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 03.07.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 04.07.2023Das Instrument F0R0 CA3455101012 FOREMOST LI.RE.TE. O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.07.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 04.07.2023The instrument F0R0 CA3455101012 FOREMOST LI.RE.TE. O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 03.07.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 04.07.2023Das Instrument 0AI1 NO0012785098 AWILCO DRILLING PLC(SNDR) EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.07.2023The instrument 0AI1 NO0012785098 AWILCO DRILLING PLC(SNDR) EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 03.07.2023Das Instrument TLJ KYG843961031 TIAN LUN GAS HOLD. HD-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.07.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 04.07.2023The instrument TLJ KYG843961031 TIAN LUN GAS HOLD. HD-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 03.07.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 04.07.2023Das Instrument 8W2 NO0010946593 ARGEO AS NK -,10 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.07.2023The instrument 8W2 NO0010946593 ARGEO AS NK -,10 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 03.07.2023Das Instrument 3F8 SE0011527845 Q-LINEA AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.07.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 04.07.2023The instrument 3F8 SE0011527845 Q-LINEA AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 03.07.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 04.07.2023Das Instrument G0D CA86816U1066 SUPERIOR GOLD INC. O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.07.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 04.07.2023The instrument G0D CA86816U1066 SUPERIOR GOLD INC. O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 03.07.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 04.07.2023Das Instrument FCC ES0122060314 FOMENT.CON.CONTR.INH.EO 1 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.07.2023The instrument FCC ES0122060314 FOMENT.CON.CONTR.INH.EO 1 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 03.07.2023Das Instrument RI7 FR0000075954 RIBER S.A. INH. EO -,16 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.07.2023The instrument RI7 FR0000075954 RIBER S.A. INH. EO -,16 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 03.07.2023Das Instrument OCI1 ES0167050915 ACS,ACT.CO.SER.INH.EO-,50 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.07.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 04.07.2023The instrument OCI1 ES0167050915 ACS,ACT.CO.SER.INH.EO-,50 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 03.07.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 04.07.2023