Montag, 03.07.2023
Aktie der Woche: Power-News mit wegweisender Message!
WKN: A3D34Y | ISIN: NO0012785098 | Ticker-Symbol: 0AI1
Stuttgart
03.07.23
08:12 Uhr
0,740 Euro
-0,030
-3,90 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
AWILCO DRILLING PLC SNDR Chart 1 Jahr
AWILCO DRILLING PLC SNDR 5-Tage-Chart
0,7600,84009:17
ACS
ACS ACTIVIDADES DE CONSTRUCCION Y SERVICIOS SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ACS ACTIVIDADES DE CONSTRUCCION Y SERVICIOS SA32,020-0,81 %
ARGEO AS0,2260,00 %
AWILCO DRILLING PLC SNDR0,740-3,90 %
FOMENTO DE CONSTRUCCIONES Y CONTRATAS SA11,600-2,19 %
FOREMOST LITHIUM RESOURCE & TECHNOLOGY LTD0,078-4,91 %
KAIROS MINERALS LIMITED0,017+112,50 %
Q-LINEA AB0,2060,00 %
RIBER SA2,1100,00 %
SUPERIOR GOLD INC0,124-7,49 %
TIAN LUN GAS HOLDINGS LTD0,625-1,57 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.