Aquis Stock Exchange: Suspension of Trading - Eight Capital Partners Plc

Aquis Stock Exchange Aquis Stock Exchange: Suspension of Trading 03-Jul-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The following securities will be suspended from trading on the Aquis Growth Market for not publishing results with effect from 08:00, 03 July 2023: Eight Capital Partners Plc Ordinary Shares Symbol: ECP ISIN: GB00BYT56612 Aquis Stock Exchange Floor 2, 63 Queen Victoria Street, EC4N 4UA Tel: 0203 597 6361 Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

03-Jul-2023

July 03, 2023