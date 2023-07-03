Crown Records Management Partners with ibml to Enhance its Capabilities for Better Digital Transformation Outcomes

LONDON, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ibml , a global market leader in high-volume, mission-critical digitization and intelligent document processing solutions partners with Crown Records Management (Crown) to offer enhanced intelligent document processing services to Crown's customers. This investment further underpins Crown's 2027 Record Management Strategy and provides Crown's customers with the most accurate digital document and information capture with secure access to both physical and digital records.

Crown provides a full suite of digital information management services, ranging from scan-on-demand, workflow automation to data preservation. The information management system provides complete oversight over how both physical and electronic data is created within an organization.

"Crown has helped organizations manage increasingly larger quantities of data and physical files for more than 50 years," said Matt Read, Head of Digital Services UK&I for Crown. "Our partnership with ibml creates perfect synergies for both companies to support information capture as a vital component of digital transformation to deliver enhanced capabilities and better and faster outcomes for our customers. Our investment in new hardware and software enables us to continue to provide creative solutions to our clients, remaining cost effective in the market so that we can provide our own clients with the best return of investment."

"Crown's investment in ibml is a testament to our strength of helping organizations deliver their digital transformation strategy as well as providing the best image quality and the fastest intelligent document processing capabilities in the industry today," said Ashley Keil, General Manager & VP EMEA of ibml. "We look forward to this partnership and helping Crown Records Management's customers achieve faster turnaround times, improved decision making, improved vendor and customer relationships, and better quality archival and audit records."

About Crown Records Management

With 14 locations in the United Kingdom alone, Crown Records Management helps clients to maximize the value of their "corporate memory" through the storage, active management and timely destruction of information assets. The team has a wealth of experience working across industries, including financial services, healthcare, legal, manufacturing and pharmaceuticals as well as many public sector organizations.

About ibml

ibml is the world-class market leader in high-volume, mission-critical intelligent document processing solutions. Through the power of speed, intelligence and unsurpassed experience, ibml helps organizations extract valuable information from large volumes of complex documents and accelerate it for immediate use in business applications. The world's largest enterprises in banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, government and BPOs rely on ibml to help overcome their core information management challenges. With a comprehensive suite of hardware, software, and services, ibml products can be found in over 80% of the world's top mailrooms and in more than 46 countries. For more information, visit www.ibml.com .

