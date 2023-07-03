Suominen Corporation - Manager's transaction: Björnman Tommi

Suominen Corporation July 3, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. (EEST)
Tommi Björnman has reported to have made transactions with Suominen Corporation's shares. The transactions are presented below as a summary, and in detail as per the disclosure requirement.
Acquisitions on June 28 2023:
- Total amount 1,146 shares
- Volume weighted average price EUR 2.8493
Acquisitions on June 29, 2023:
- Total amount 6,127 shares
- Volume weighted average price EUR 2.9000
Acquisitions on June 30, 2023:
- Total amount 3,598 shares
- Volume weighted average price EUR 2.9321
Acquisitions in total:
- Total amount 10,871 shares
- Volume weighted average price EUR 2.9053
Suominen Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Tommi Björnman
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Suominen Oyj
LEI: 743700Z1BNFYR9PRDF52
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 35223/5/6
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-06-28
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009010862
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 15 Unit price: 2.8 EUR
(2): Volume: 1131 Unit price: 2.85 EUR
Aggregated transactions (2):
Volume: 1146 Volume weighted average price: 2.84935 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-06-29
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009010862
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 6127 Unit price: 2.9 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 6127 Volume weighted average price: 2.9 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-06-30
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009010862
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 891 Unit price: 2.9 EUR
(2): Volume: 1970 Unit price: 2.94 EUR
(3): Volume: 737 Unit price: 2.95 EUR
Aggregated transactions (3):
Volume: 3598 Volume weighted average price: 2.93214 EUR
