Montag, 03.07.2023
Aktie der Woche: Power-News mit wegweisender Message!
WKN: 806454 | ISIN: FI0009010862
Frankfurt
03.07.23
09:08 Uhr
2,850 Euro
+0,030
+1,06 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.07.2023 | 09:10
63 Leser
Suominen Corporation - Manager's transaction: Björnman Tommi

Suominen Corporation July 3, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. (EEST)

Tommi Björnman has reported to have made transactions with Suominen Corporation's shares. The transactions are presented below as a summary, and in detail as per the disclosure requirement.

Acquisitions on June 28 2023:

  • Total amount 1,146 shares
  • Volume weighted average price EUR 2.8493

Acquisitions on June 29, 2023:

  • Total amount 6,127 shares
  • Volume weighted average price EUR 2.9000

Acquisitions on June 30, 2023:

  • Total amount 3,598 shares
  • Volume weighted average price EUR 2.9321

Acquisitions in total:

  • Total amount 10,871 shares
  • Volume weighted average price EUR 2.9053

Suominen Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Tommi Björnman
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Suominen Oyj
LEI: 743700Z1BNFYR9PRDF52
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 35223/5/6
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-06-28
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009010862
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 15 Unit price: 2.8 EUR
(2): Volume: 1131 Unit price: 2.85 EUR

Aggregated transactions (2):
Volume: 1146 Volume weighted average price: 2.84935 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-06-29
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009010862
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 6127 Unit price: 2.9 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 6127 Volume weighted average price: 2.9 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-06-30
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009010862
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 891 Unit price: 2.9 EUR
(2): Volume: 1970 Unit price: 2.94 EUR
(3): Volume: 737 Unit price: 2.95 EUR

Aggregated transactions (3):
Volume: 3598 Volume weighted average price: 2.93214 EUR

SUOMINEN CORPORATION

For more information, please contact
Emilia Peltola, Vice President, Communications & IR, tel. +358 10 214 3082


Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen's nonwovens are present in people's daily life worldwide. Suominen's net sales in 2022 were EUR 493.3 million and we have over 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.


Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.