GlobeNewswire
03.07.2023 | 09:22
54 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Observation status applied to Estonian Japan Trading Company shares

Tallinn, Estonia, 2023-07-03 09:17 CEST --


Nasdaq Tallinn decided on July 3rd, 2023 to apply observation status to
Estonian Japan Trading Company AS shares (EJTC, ISIN code: EE3100008996) based
on the section 40.2.2.3.of First North Rules. 

Observation status will be applied due to the fact that Estonian Japan Trading
Company has not published its audited annual report for 2022 within 6 months
from the end of the reporting period. Estonian Japan Trading Company informed
on June 20th, 2023 about the delay of audited results. 

The purpose of applying the observation status is to raise the market
participants' attention. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
