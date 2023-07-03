iZafe Group AB ready for the implementation of Dosell in the Netherlands following successful integrations

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / July 3, 2023 / iZafe Group (STO:IZAFE-B) iZafe Group AB ("iZafe Group") announces today that the company has successfully completed all necessary technical integrations and adaptations to launch its groundbreaking medication robot, Dosell, in the Dutch market. These adaptations have included both technical adjustments in the Dosell device and platform, as well as extensive developments and customizations from our partner.

As a significant step forward, iZafe Group will now deliver 50 Dosell units to test the new customer journey in practice for one month. This phase of the pilot program will contribute to ensuring a smooth launch and customer experience. Following successful testing, the remaining 1,000 units will be delivered gradually throughout the rest of the year, according to the previously communicated plan.

"We are delighted to be part of this collaboration with iZafe Group for the launch of Dosell in the Dutch market. Dosell offers a groundbreaking digital medication robot that complements our existing portfolio of connected healthcare services. We are confident that Dosell will provide a reliable and secure alternative for the medication needs of our healthcare and alarm center clients in the Netherlands. Together, we can fulfill our shared mission of promoting independence and security in the simplest, safest, and most cost-effective way," says Martijn Van Bree, CEO of IVE Ventures.

"We are very pleased to have completed the technical integrations and adaptations for the launch of Dosell in the Dutch market. This marks a significant milestone for us and opens doors to a market known for its commitment to medication in pouches. The selection of Dosell by IVE Ventures after careful evaluation of competitors confirms the great potential of our product on the international stage. We look forward to collaborating with IVE and enabling a safe and efficient medication experience for their clients," says Anders Segerström, CEO of iZafe Group AB.

Contacts

Anders Segerström, Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: anders.segerstrom@izafegroup.com

Phone number: +46 70-875 14 12

iZafe Group AB (publ.)

David Bagares gata 3

111 38 Stockholm

E-mail: ir@izafegroup.com

www.izafe.se/investor-relations/

eucaps.com/izafe-group

About iZafe Group AB (publ.)

iZafe Group is a Life Science company that conducts research, development and marketing of digital medical solutions and services for safer medication management at home.

The company leads the development of digital drug dispensing through the drug robot Dosell as well as the SaaS solution and the connected dose bag Pilloxa. The company's solutions reduce the risk of incorrect medication in the home, increase compliance, relieve public health care, increase the quality of life for patients and create a safer environment for relatives.

The customers consist of private individuals, pharmaceutical companies and public and private healthcare providers in Sweden, the Nordics and globally. iZafe Group primarily sells through well-established partners who already have long and deep customer relationships with the prioritized customer groups. The head office is in Stockholm.

iZafe Group AB has been listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market since 2018. Mangold Fondkommission AB is the company's Certified Adviser. Further information is available at www.izafe.se/investor-relations/.

Attachments

iZafe Group AB ready for the implementation of Dosell in the Netherlands following successful integrations

SOURCE: iZafe Group

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/765217/iZafe-Group-AB-Ready-for-the-Implementation-of-Dosell-in-the-Netherlands-Following-Successful-Integrations