Bear Valley Solar?will?deploy?240 kW of a 1.5 MW cattle-sited solar?field?pasture this year, with the first phase of construction ramping up this summer, developer David McFeeters-Krone told pv magazine USA.From pv magazine USA An Oregon State University study shows that most of the prime, flat land near grid load is already in use as farmland, growing food or ranching livestock. In many US markets, including the Pacific Northwest, agrivoltaics is a solution for the food versus energy transition dilemma. Agrivoltaics provides benefits for the farmer or landowner, the project developer and local ...

