DJ Lyxor MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF - Acc (CECL LN) Lyxor MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Jul-2023 / 09:29 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 30-Jun-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 19.7021 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7609823 CODE: CECL LN ISIN: LU1900066462 =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1900066462 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CECL LN Sequence No.: 254960 EQS News ID: 1670939 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1670939&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 03, 2023 03:29 ET (07:29 GMT)