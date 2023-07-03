Australian renewables developer Genex Power has signed agreements with Japanese utility J-Power for a multimillion-dollar funding package that will support the delivery of its 2 GWh pumped hydro project in Queensland Australia, and the development of the 2 GW Bulli Creek solar and battery project.From pv magazine Australia Genex said the AUD 44.5 million ($29.63 million) structured funding package will be used to shore up financing for the company's flagship 250 MW/2 GWh Kidston Pumped Storage Hydro project in northern Queensland and to develop its multi-stage Bulli Creek solar and battery project ...

