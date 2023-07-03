Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 03.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Aktie der Woche: Power-News mit wegweisender Message!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14NPY | ISIN: SE0006625471 | Ticker-Symbol: 9DG
Frankfurt
03.07.23
11:45 Uhr
2,522 Euro
-0,010
-0,39 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DUSTIN GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DUSTIN GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,5102,55012:19
GlobeNewswire
03.07.2023 | 10:34
131 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Dustin Group AB (publ) ges observationsstatus / Dustin Group AB (publ) receives observation status (91/23)

Den 29 juni 2023, offentliggjorde Axel Johnson AB, genom det helägda
dotterbolaget AxMedia AB, ett budpliktsbud till aktieägarna i Dustin Group AB
(publ). 



Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan en emittent ges observationsstatus
om emittenten är föremål för ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande. 



Med hänvisning till det ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att aktierna i
Dustin Group AB (publ) (DUSTB, ISIN-kod SE0006625471, orderboks-ID 106202) ska
ges observationsstatus. 



On June 29, 2023, Axel Johnson AB, through its wholly owned subsidiary AxMedia
AB, disclosed a mandatory public offer to the shareholders of Dustin Group AB
(publ). 



The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer may be given observation
status if issuer is subject to a public takeover bid. 



With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in
Dustin Group AB (publ) (DUSTB, ISIN code SE0006625471, order book ID 106202)
shall be given observation status. 



För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Enforcement &
Investigations på telefon 08-405 70 50. 



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 





Nasdaq Stockholm AB
Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.