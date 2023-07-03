Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Dustin Group AB (publ) ges observationsstatus / Dustin Group AB (publ) receives observation status (91/23)

Den 29 juni 2023, offentliggjorde Axel Johnson AB, genom det helägda dotterbolaget AxMedia AB, ett budpliktsbud till aktieägarna i Dustin Group AB (publ). Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan en emittent ges observationsstatus om emittenten är föremål för ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande. Med hänvisning till det ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att aktierna i Dustin Group AB (publ) (DUSTB, ISIN-kod SE0006625471, orderboks-ID 106202) ska ges observationsstatus. On June 29, 2023, Axel Johnson AB, through its wholly owned subsidiary AxMedia AB, disclosed a mandatory public offer to the shareholders of Dustin Group AB (publ). The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer may be given observation status if issuer is subject to a public takeover bid. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in Dustin Group AB (publ) (DUSTB, ISIN code SE0006625471, order book ID 106202) shall be given observation status. För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Enforcement & Investigations på telefon 08-405 70 50. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB