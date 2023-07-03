Toyota says it will combine EneCoat's perovskite solar cells and its own in-vehicle technologies for solar panels. Enecoat has developed a perovskite module conversion efficiency of 19.4%.EneCoat Technologies, a Kyoto University PV technology spinoff, and Toyota Motor said they will team up on developing perovskite solar cells for applications in vehicle-integrated photovoltaics (VIPV). "The two companies will continue to promote the development of practical applications by integrating EneCoat's elemental technologies for perovskite solar cells and Toyota's in-vehicle technologies for solar ...

