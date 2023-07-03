NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Observation status of the Shares of Eik fasteignafélag hf. updated (symbol: EIK)

Shares issued by Eik fasteignafélag hf. (symbol: EIK) received an observation status on June 8, 2023, with reference to an announcement from Reginn hf., dated June 8, 2023. With reference to an announcement from Eik fasteignafélag hf., dated June 30, 2023 regarding merger discussions with Reitir fasteignafélag hf., an update has been made to the observation status of the shares of the issuer. The observation status is updated based upon article 4.1.1 in the Nasdaq Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares. The Exchange can decide that an issuer receives an observation status in the event of a merger or a merger-like process.