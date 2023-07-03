Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 03.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Aktie der Woche: Power-News mit wegweisender Message!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14R8D | ISIN: IS0000020709 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EIK FASTEIGNAFELAG HF Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EIK FASTEIGNAFELAG HF 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
03.07.2023 | 11:34
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Observation status of the Shares of Eik fasteignafélag hf. updated (symbol: EIK)

Shares issued by Eik fasteignafélag hf. (symbol: EIK) received an observation
status on June 8, 2023, with reference to an announcement from Reginn hf.,
dated June 8, 2023. 

With reference to an announcement from Eik fasteignafélag hf., dated June 30,
2023 regarding merger discussions with Reitir fasteignafélag hf., an update has
been made to the observation status of the shares of the issuer. 

The observation status is updated based upon article 4.1.1 in the Nasdaq Nordic
Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares. The Exchange can decide that an
issuer receives an observation status in the event of a merger or a merger-like
process.
Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.