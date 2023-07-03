Tubesolar, which specializes in the development and production of photovoltaic thin-film tubes for agrivoltaic applications, has filed for insolvency in Germany. It currently employs around 140 people.Germany-based TubeSolar AG has filed for insolvency in Augsburg, Germany. The court has named Georg Jakob Stemshorn from German law firm Pluta Rechtsanwalts GmbH as the interim insolvency administrator, as the company recently declared that it had insufficient funds to meet immediate financial requirements. Tubesolar specializes in producing thin-film PV tubes for agrivoltaic applications, assembling ...

