WKN: A3DMCA | ISIN: SE0018041097 | Ticker-Symbol: 6V60
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Appspotr AB is removed (365/23)

On May 24, 2023, Appspotr AB (the "Company") received observation status with
reference to material adverse uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial
position. 

On June 29. 2023, the Company issued a press release with information on the
outcome of a rights issue raising approximately MSEK 10.9 before issue costs. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation
status for Appspotr AB (APTR, ISIN code SE0018041097, order book ID 227471)
shall be removed. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.
