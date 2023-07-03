A research group in Finland has created a new workflow to prevent voltage rises in bifacial vertical PV systems located at high latitudes. According to their findings, vertical bifacial PV may have a 46% higher power yield compared to monofacial conventional counterparts in the Nordics, while also having an improved temporal match between PV generation and consumption.Researchers at the University of Turku in Finland have developed a methodological workflow to boost electricity yield in bifacial vertical PV systems that are connected to low-voltage (LV) grids located at high latitudes and have ...

