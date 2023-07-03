Japan-based GBP said its new cables are complying with several international standards. It claims the cables have an antitheft function, as they should discourage copper thieves from approaching a PV system.Japanese technology provider GBP Co., Ltd. released last week new aluminum cables for PV installations. The company claims that the new product offers the advantage of being an antitheft solution, as aluminum costs significantly less than copper, and aluminum cables are less targeted by thieves than their copper counterparts. GBP said the new aluminum cables are compatible with the international ...

