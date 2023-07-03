The South Korean authorities have identified 5,359 examples of illegal subsidy use for renewable energy plants selected in tenders between 2019 and 2021.South Korea's Office for Government Policy Coordination (OGPC) said last week that KRW 582.4 billion ($408.4million) of funds were illegally allocated to multiple renewable energy projects under former President Moon Jae-in. The agency reported 5,359 cases of illegal fund management, with 3,010 involving solar projects inflating installation costs for excessive loans through the tender scheme. The cases mainly involve illegal loan execution, ...

