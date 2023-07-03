Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 03.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Aktie der Woche: Power-News mit wegweisender Message!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DV8N | ISIN: GB00BMXNWH07 | Ticker-Symbol: 85V0
Stuttgart
03.07.23
08:08 Uhr
37,000 Euro
+1,750
+4,96 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NOBLE CORPORATION PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOBLE CORPORATION PLC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
03.07.2023 | 13:46
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Noble Corporation plc - change of number of shares

The share capital of Noble Corporation plc has been changed. The change will
take effect as per 4 July 2023 in the ISIN below. 





ISIN:              GB00BMXNWH07      
---------------------------------------------------------
Name:              Noble Corporation    
---------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares before change: 138,358,118 shares   
---------------------------------------------------------
Increase:            3,526 shares      
---------------------------------------------------------
Exercise prices:         USD 19.27 - 1,728 shares
                 USD 23.13 - 1,728 shares
                 USD 0 - 70 shares    
---------------------------------------------------------
Cancellation of shares:     1,277,832 shares    
---------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares after change:  137,083,812 shares   
---------------------------------------------------------
Face value:           USD 0.00001       
---------------------------------------------------------
Short name:           NOBLE          
---------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:          267224         
---------------------------------------------------------











__________________________________________________________________

For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1153300
Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.