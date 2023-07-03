Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Noble Corporation plc - change of number of shares

The share capital of Noble Corporation plc has been changed. The change will take effect as per 4 July 2023 in the ISIN below. ISIN: GB00BMXNWH07 --------------------------------------------------------- Name: Noble Corporation --------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 138,358,118 shares --------------------------------------------------------- Increase: 3,526 shares --------------------------------------------------------- Exercise prices: USD 19.27 - 1,728 shares USD 23.13 - 1,728 shares USD 0 - 70 shares --------------------------------------------------------- Cancellation of shares: 1,277,832 shares --------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 137,083,812 shares --------------------------------------------------------- Face value: USD 0.00001 --------------------------------------------------------- Short name: NOBLE --------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 267224 --------------------------------------------------------- __________________________________________________________________ For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1153300