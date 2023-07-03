Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 03.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Aktie der Woche: Power-News mit wegweisender Message!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DTKJ | ISIN: FI4000153580 | Ticker-Symbol:
Lang & Schwarz
03.07.23
15:20 Uhr
7,180 Euro
-0,065
-0,90 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TALENOM OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TALENOM OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,1707,19015:21
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.07.2023 | 14:10
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Talenom Oyj will publish its Half-year Financial Report 2023 on Friday 21 July 2023

Talenom Plc, Press release 3 July 2023 at 15:05 EEST

Talenom Plc will publish its Half-year Financial Report 2023 on Friday 21July 2023

Talenom Plc will publish its Half-year Financial Report for January-June 2023 on Friday 21 July 2023 at around 9:00 EEST. The company's CEO Otto-Pekka Huhtala and CFO Matti Eilonen will present the main points of the release in a live webcast on 21 July 2023 at 10:00 EEST. The webcast will be in Finnish.

You can watch the webcast live at https://talenom.videosync.fi/osavuosikatsaus-q2-2023

The presentation materials will be published before the start of the briefing on the company's website at https://investors.talenom.com/en

Further information:
Otto-Pekka Huhtala
CEO, Talenom Plc
+358 40 703 8554
otto-pekka.huhtala@talenom.fi

Talenom in brief
Talenom is an agile and progressive accounting firm established in 1972. Our business idea is to make daily life easier for entrepreneurs with the easiest-to-use digital tools on the market and highly automated services. In addition to comprehensive accounting services, we support our customers' business with a wide range of expert services, as well as financing, account and payment traffic services. Our vision is to provide superior accounting, account and payment traffic services for SMEs.

Talenom's growth history is strong - average annual net sales growth was approximately 17% between 2005 and 2022. In 2022, Talenom's net sales was some EUR 102 million and the company has more than 1,300 employees in Finland, Sweden, Spain and Italy at the end of the year. Talenom's share is quoted on the Main Market of Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more: investors.talenom.com/en


Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.