NorthX Biologics Matfors AB: NorthX Biologics, a leading Nordic development and manufacturing organisation announces acquisition of a biologics manufacturing unit from Valneva

MATFORS, Sweden, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthX Biologics ('NorthX'), a leading Nordic development and manufacturing organisation with a focus on advanced biologics, CGT (cell and gene therapy) and vaccines, announced today the successful acquisition of the Stockholm-based Clinical Trial Manufacturing unit from Valneva Sweden, significantly expanding capabilities.



The acquisition includes the transfer of a multi-purpose facility, situated in the Stockholm life science cluster, close to Karolinska University Hospital. In addition, 30 staff members who currently operate the facility will also join NorthX. The site and staff have a long history with extensive experience of serving both Valneva internally and also working with external customers on a contract development and manufacturing basis. With expertise in mammalian expression systems and viral vectors, the capabilities complement those of NorthX's existing business of advanced microbial based manufacturing of proteins and plasmid DNA. The acquired unit excels in process development, scale up, GMP production, quality control analytics, and quality assurance/release and is capable of working with Biosafety Level (BSL) 2/2+ and BSL 3 organisms. With this expansion, NorthX enhances its capabilities and can offer comprehensive services to a wider range of clients globally.

Janet Hoogstraate, currently Managing Director of Valneva Sweden, will join the NorthX team. She commented, "I am very proud when looking back at what we have achieved within the unit over the past years and look forward with great enthusiasm to build on NorthX's position as the go-to manufacturer of advanced biologics in Northern Europe."

Helena Strigård, CEO of NorthX, said, "We are delighted to join forces with our new colleagues in Stockholm to bring new innovative treatments to tomorrow's patients."

Thomas Eldered, Chairman of NorthX, commented, "This strategic move marks a significant milestone in our growth journey and strengthens NorthX as Sweden's Innovation Hub. We are now able to work with ATMPs and advanced biologics, including process development and manufacture for clinical trials and commercial requirements."

