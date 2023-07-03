Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 3, 2023) - SoLVBL Solutions Inc. (CSE: SOLV) (OTCQB: SOLBF) (the "Company"), a blockchain focused technology company with an emphasis on creating and distributing digital entertainment products and applications sealed by its proprietary Q by SoLVBL software, is pleased to notify shareholders that as of 10:30am Friday 30th June 2023, SoLVBL Solutions Inc shares resumed trading.

As previously announced, on October 26, 2022 the Company completed the acquisition of Darkhorse Films Limited ("Darkhorse") adding a vertically integrated technology stack featuring multiple business lines complimenting its proprietary Q by SoLVBL cybersecurity software.

SoLVBL's operating business lines include:

CYBERSECURITY: a proprietary blockchain underpinned platform, designed to provide digital records and authentication at very high speeds. By utilizing the Q by SoLVBL cybersecurity software to distribute film and digital content, ownership and royalty rights can be verified and authenticated using smart contracts in an open-source environment, creating certainty for the consumer and content creator.

FILM MAKING AND DISTRIBUTION: the Company has multiple films in its production slate including "TALES FROM THE TRAP" a "based on true events" film showcasing tales of music and gangland culture.

CONTENT CREATION & DISTRIBUTION: the Company creates third party digital content (B2B), and acts as a global distribution channel where sales of our clients' digital assets can take place. We operate this business vertical on both a fee for service (fixed and hourly rates) and on a traditional revenue share basis.

E-COMMERCE & PAYMENT PROCESSING: the Company operates an open-source marketplace, underpinned by blockchain technology. Darkhorse can generate revenue in the early stage of the film production lifecycle by selling content that offers access to film stars, film premieres, film set experiences, physical and digital merchandise, and in some cases digital versions of a film.

About SoLVBL Solutions Inc: SoLVBL is an innovative blockchain powered cybersecurity and data authentication Company. The Company's mission is to empower, better, faster decisions by developing a universal standard for establishing digital record authenticity. Q by SoLVBL, is a proprietary technology platform of the Company, designed to be easy to use and adopt, economically priced and provide digital record authentication at very high speed. Q by SoLVBL allows organizations to establish trust in their data.

About Darkhorse: Darkhorse is a diversified blockchain powers business to business ("B2B") and where applicable a direct to consumer ("D2C") digital entertainment company. Via its movie production vertical, the company aims to produce independent films and disseminate across worldwide streaming services. Via its content creation studio, the company develops and releases for purchase limited edition and rare movie, sport and art themed digital collections. Capitalising on its partners infrastructure, the company also offers a B2B monetization facility.

