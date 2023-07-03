Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 03.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Aktie der Woche: Power-News mit wegweisender Message!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QBSN | ISIN: NO0010890304 | Ticker-Symbol: 606
Tradegate
03.07.23
15:02 Uhr
1,208 Euro
+0,003
+0,25 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AKER CARBON CAPTURE ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AKER CARBON CAPTURE ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1991,21715:27
1,2001,21415:27
PR Newswire
03.07.2023 | 14:54
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aker Carbon Capture ASA: Aker Carbon Capture: Presentation of Q2 2023 results

OSLO, Norway, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Carbon Capture ASA will present its second quarter 2023 results on 11 July 2023.

The presentation will be broadcast as a webcast on the following link: https://channel.royalcast.com/hegnarmedia/#!/hegnarmedia/20230711_3

Time and date: Tuesday, 11 July 2023 at 15:00 CEST.

Questions can be submitted throughout the streaming event and the presentation material will be published at 07:00 CEST.

Media contact:

Yannick Vanderveeren, mob: +47 458 36 358, email: yannick.vanderveeren@akercarboncapture.com

Investor contacts:

David Phillips, mob: +44 7710 568279, email: david.phillips@akercarboncapture.com
Christian Yggeseth, mob: +47 915 10 000, email: christian.yggeseth@akerhorizons.com

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/aker-carbon-capture-asa/i/q2,c3196792

Q2

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aker-carbon-capture-presentation-of-q2-2023-results-301868919.html

Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.