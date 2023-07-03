Romania's OMV Petrom has acquired a 710 MW solar project portfolio. It said that all of the PV installations are all close to the ready-to-build stage. OMV Petrom, a majority-owned Romanian oil and gas supplier, has announced the acquisition of a 710 MW PV project portfolio from Danish developer Jantzen Renewables. It did not disclose the financial terms of the deal. The completion of the transaction is expected in the second quarter of next year, with all projects located in Teleorman county, southern Romania. Franck Neel, member of the OMV Petrom executive board, responsible for gas and power, ...

