The Italian National Agency for New Technologies, Energy and Sustainable Economic Development (Enea) will soon release an online map to identify suitable sites for agrivoltaics. The map, based on landscape indicators, will provide qualitative and quantitative information to facilitate the selection of appropriate locations for the integration of agriculture and solar energy.From pv magazine Italy Enea has designed a map documenting Italy's potential for agrivoltaics deployment. "The map is now being validated and it will be accessible online in the future," the agency said, noting that it is ...

