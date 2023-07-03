Anzeige
Dow Jones News
03.07.2023 | 17:16
187 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Alex The Doge (ALEX) Aims to Emulate Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Rally Upon Launch

Chainwire 
03-Jul-2023 / 15:45 GMT/BST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Frankfurt, Germany, July 3rd, 2023, Chainwire 
 
The team behind Alex The Doge (ALEX), the memecoin powering the GameFi ecosystem of the same name, are hoping the token 
can emulate BCH upon launch. Currently in its presale phase, hopes are high that ALEX will hit the market with a bang, 
making the sort of headline-grabbing moves that Bitcoin Cash (BCH) has recorded lately. 
The recent surge in price of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) has caught the attention of the cryptocurrency community. The Proof of 
Work cryptocurrency is up 160% over the past month. At the same time, interest in another digital asset that has yet to 
debut, Alex The Doge (ALEX), has been ramping up. 
Alex The Doge (ALEX) is a unique project that combines the appeal of memecoins with the utility of decentralized 
finance (DeFi) and play-to-earn gaming. Its presale phase, during which early supporters can acquire ALEX tokens ahead 
of the token's DEX launch, has generated strong interest that augurs well for the project's prospects. 
Alex The Doge aims to revolutionize the gaming industry by creating a digital gaming world called the Miracle Verse. 
This ecosystem will enable users to engage in play-to-earn gaming, social trading, and DeFi activities. 
Built on the Polygon blockchain for scalability and security, Alex The Doge (ALEX) has positioned itself as a promising 
GameFi player in the crypto space. Its comprehensive roadmap, whitepaper, and strong community support have contributed 
to its growing popularity. 
Once the token launches, the Alex The Doge roadmap will advance to its next phase, introducing key milestones including 
the Miracle Verse, complete with the opportunities this holds for gaming, social interaction, and DeFi, all powered by 
ALEX. 
About ALEX 
ALEX is the newest Doge on the block, Welcome to the future of Play-To-Earn Gaming and Social-Fi! Alex The Doge is a 
community project with a focal point on the end user experience, ALEX will revolutionize P2E gaming and expand our 
ecosystem to alternative gaming communities using cross chain compatibility and creating a fluid transition between 
gaming credits and digital assets. 
For more information about Alex The Doge (ALEX) presale: Website | Telegram | Twitter 
 
Contact 
Community lead 
Zack Anderson 
Alex The Doge 
support@alexthedoge.live 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1671605 03-Jul-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=12c21716a8638ab2317fc557945294cd

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1671605&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 03, 2023 10:45 ET (14:45 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
