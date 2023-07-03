Breakthrough Dystopian Fiction Featured in LibraryBub Selection for July

LOS ANGELES, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yvonne Shiau writes that "in today's crop of dystopian fiction, the stakes are bigger than ever. Continuing in a proud tradition, they carry on vindicating the definition of a dystopia: a worst possible world. But what each of them offers is a brief, shining belief that such a world can be fixed." In Beyond the Father, the opening novel of a series, the author Opëshum describes society on a remote planet where war over scarce resources is imminent. She appreciates the market for dystopian fiction - "an appetite for stories that attempt to offer creative ideas around managing issues like climate change and other existential threats". Carl H. MItchell's novel Friendship City is set in 2058 and focuses on biological warfare on a global scale. As a recent review explains, the dystopian story "is not bleak from start to finish... the general concept of Friendship City - bridging borders, cultures and traditional geopolitics - offers some hopeful ideas for the future, even though many are determined to make such unity impossible."

LibraryBub, an industry first, was established in 2015. Dedicated to making strong, mutual connections between indie and small-press authors and an extensive network of libraries, it works in conjunction with all major libraries. The core commitment of the LibraryBub service is to help librarians to identify acclaimed books from the independent publishing sector. LibraryBub introduces thousands of librarians to bestselling and award-winning books from the independent publishing sector. These books hold immense potential for enhancing the lives of their readers. Malorie Blackman walked to her local library and back as a child. Libraries were a key part of her well-being as she grew up. "They are the reason I became a writer," she reveals. "The librarians got to know me and they recommended books like Jane Eyre, saying read this." Librarians enable writers to make that kind of difference to people's lives, and LibraryBub CEO Alinka Rutkowska considers it a privilege to support them in that role.

Below is this month's selection by category.

FICTION

Literature & Fiction

The Elephant Tooth of '95 by Rana Baydoun ISBN: 978-9948256410

Scar Songs: Stories by W. Royce Adams ISBN: 979-8986488523

Mystery & Thriller

The Opaque Conspiracy by Grace Flores-Hughes ISBN: 978-1637352236

Science Fiction & Fantasy

Beyond the Father (Book One of the Gods on Trial series) by Opëshum ISBN: 979-8218952754

Friendship City: Hanging by a Thread (Book Two of the Derailing Dystopia series) by Carl H. Mitchell ISBN: 978-1638854333

The Voice of the Sea (Book One of the Selkie's Gift series) by Mara Li ISBN: 978-9493265417

Children's

Cats Are Not Stupider on Jupiter: Vacuum Man vs. Cats (Book Two of the Mighty and Brennon series) by Alexis Cleoford ISBN: 978-1979672832

NON-FICTION

Biographies & Memoirs

Keeping Up with God by Donnetta Wilhelm with Connie Zimmerman ISBN: 978-1732445741

Power, Passion and Faith: Emmy Carlsson Evald, Suffragist and Social Activist by Sharon M. Wyman ISBN: 978-1941799956

Struggling with Grief, Finding Peace: one man's journey through the valley of sorrow by Walter Albritton ISBN: 979-8518671843

Business

Brand Identity Breakthrough: how to craft your company's unique story to make your products irresistible by Gregory V. Diehl ISBN: 978-0692651872

Equanimity: the diary of a CEO in crisis by Simon Leslie ISBN: 978-1916105133

Your GPS to Employment Success by Beverly A. Williams ISBN: 978-1953349965

Health & Fitness

Take Charge of Your Happiness, Bellyfat & Sexiness: a woman's 'rapid reset' for body, mind and hormones by David Musgrave ISBN: 978-0473456405

Health, Family & Lifestyle

The Purse: an essential guide to healthy relationships by Montrella S. Cowan ISBN: 978-1733941389

Science & Math

The Virtuous Physician: a brief medical history of moral inquiry from Hippocrates to COVID-19 by Elliott B. Martin, Jr. ISBN: 978-1804411766

Self-Help

Confessions of an Ironman by David Solyomi ISBN: 978-1637351079

Feminine Masculine Balance: a paradigm shift for a peaceful and abundant society by Jacqueline McLeod ISBN: 978-1544511566

Wealth Simplified: the secrets of everyday people who retire richer, happier and earlier by Robert F. Roby ISBN: 978-1637351567

Children's

The Moon: 20 questions kids ask about the earth's constant companion by Yvonne Krishnan ISBN: 979-8680070017

"I hadn't realized just how much legwork is involved in getting a book 'out there', above and beyond the resources of my publisher," author Elliott B. Martin, Jr. explains. "LibraryBub has helped me tremendously, and I will continue to partner with them as I go forward."

