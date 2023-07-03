The Portuguese government has raised its 2030 solar target by 11.4 GW. It now hopes to cover 85% of its electricity mix with renewables by the end of the decade.From pv magazine Spain Portugal has announced revisions to the 2030 National Energy and Climate Plan (PNEC) under the slogan "a greener country, sooner." It now hopes achieve climate neutrality by 2045. The updated energy strategy aims for 80% of electricity in the country to be renewable by 2026, and 85% by 2030. The revised plan sets a target of 20.4 GW of operational PV systems in 2030, with 14.9 GW for utility-scale plants and 5.5 ...

