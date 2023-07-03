DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Directorate change

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company") Directorate Change The Company is pleased to announce that, as previously disclosed on 15 June 2023, Dawn Browne, People & Talent Director, has been appointed to the Board, effective today 3 July 2023. No other information is required to be disclosed pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.13R in relation to Dawn Browne's appointment as an Executive Director of the Company. Enquiries: Rachel Spencer Company Secretary Company.secretariat@fullers.co.uk 020 8996 2073 3 July 2023

July 03, 2023