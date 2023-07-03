Anzeige
Montag, 03.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Aktie der Woche: Power-News mit wegweisender Message!
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Directorate change

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Directorate change 

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) 
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Directorate change 
03-Jul-2023 / 16:25 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company") 
Directorate Change 
The Company is pleased to announce that, as previously disclosed on 15 June 2023, Dawn Browne, People & Talent 
Director, has been appointed to the Board, effective today 3 July 2023. 
 
No other information is required to be disclosed pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.13R in relation to Dawn Browne's 
appointment as an Executive Director of the Company. 
 
Enquiries: 
 
Rachel Spencer 
Company Secretary 
Company.secretariat@fullers.co.uk 
020 8996 2073 
 
3 July 2023 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code: BOA 
TIDM:      FSTA 
LEI Code:    213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  255138 
EQS News ID:  1671591 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1671591&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 03, 2023 11:25 ET (15:25 GMT)

