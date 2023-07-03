TaTaTu S.p.A.

TaTaTu S.p.A.: APPROVAL OF THE CAPITAL INCREASE BY THE EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING HELD ON JULY 3rd, 2023



PRESS RELEASE NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, OR JAPAN TATATU S.P.A.: APPROVAL OF THE CAPITAL INCREASE BY THE EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING HELD ON JULY 3rd, 2023 Roma, July 3rd 2023 - Tatatu S.p.A. (the "Company") owner of TaTaTu, an entertainment platform based on the data sharing economy and the circular economy listed through Direct Listing of shares on Euronext Growth Paris (ticker code: ALTTU), announces that the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting held today resolved to increase the share capital indivisible in cash with the exclusion of pre-emption rights by issuing 6,791,171 ordinary shares for a countervalue of euro 40,000,000. This increase is reserved for euro 20,000,000 to Al Khalifa, euro 18,000,000 to IA Media, euro 1,000,000 to Monaco Mobility, and euro 1,000,000 to Incorp Sarl. A period of 90 days is provided for its execution. The capital increase will be effective following the registration of the notary's deed with the commercial register. Tatatu S.p.A. also announces that Mr. Barletta will act as Investor Relator ad interim as of 19 July 2023. *** This press release is available on the Company's website at https://corporate.tatatu.com/en/shareholders-meeting/ *** About TaTaTu TaTaTu is the first entertainment platform based on data sharing economy and circular economy. The company is the first social media platform to reward users with TTU Coins for viewing content and social media activities. Users can post photos and videos, and earn even more TTU Coins when someone likes, comments, views or shares a post or when users invite a friend. Available worldwide in BETA version, TaTaTu offers its community auctions, giving users the chance to win unmissable products and experiences by bidding using TTU Coins. In addition, users can redeem TTU Coins in e-commerce in exchange for products. The Direct Listing took place on October 20, 2022 through the admission to trading of no. 814,265,232 shares, with a reference price of Euro 2.00, equal to the subscription price of a private placement made prior to listing. www.tatatu.com . For more information: Press contacts H/Advisors Havas Paris for TaTaTu Aliénor Miens | alienor.miens@havas.com | +33 6 64 32 81 75 Philippe Ronceau | philippe.ronceau@havas.com | +33 6 76 44 44 35 Investor relations contacts Danilo Barletta | danilo@tatatu.com | + 39 349 0803 128 Regulatory filing PDF file



