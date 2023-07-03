Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 03
[03.07.23]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|03.07.23
|IE000LZC9NM0
|15,579,271.00
|USD
|0
|102,323,031.27
|6.5679
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|03.07.23
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|6,782,490.00
|EUR
|0
|40,667,459.93
|5.9959
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|03.07.23
|IE000GETKIK8
|5,361,151.00
|GBP
|0
|47,499,958.82
|8.86
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|03.07.23
|IE000XIITCN5
|1,696,976.00
|GBP
|0
|14,053,287.16
|8.2814
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|03.07.23
|IE000HKX6U62
|444,510.00
|SEK
|0
|48,344,661.34
|108.7594