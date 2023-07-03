Anzeige
PR Newswire
03.07.2023 | 18:24
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 03

TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 57985 )

(LEI: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)

Final Net Asset Value

FUND NAMENAVISINNAV DATE
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited74.10 GG00BJVDZ94630th June 2023

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Ireland) Limited

Geraldine Cronin +353 1 542 2519

Date: 03rd July 2023


© 2023 PR Newswire
