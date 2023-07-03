Intellihot Launches telliSize, a Six-Dimension Dynamic Sizing Tool for Heat Pump Water Heaters

New online tool comes with a guarantee to meet customer hot water demands

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / July 3, 2023 / Intellihot, an innovative designer/manufacturer of built-environment systems that challenge legacy approaches for sustainability, recently released telliSize, a six-dimension dynamic simulation software tool for correctly sizing heat pump water heaters. This tool allows plumbing engineers to design commercial heat pump water heating systems quickly and confidently without time-consuming calculations and ambiguous assumptions - guaranteed.

The telliSize tool uses real-world data and advanced mathematical models to simulate performance over 365 days to provide guaranteed sizing for plumbing engineers and architects. Three different sizing options are provided to meet varying needs: an option with the least upfront cost, one with the lowest operational expenses, and one that balances both.

Users simply need to select their property type and input its zip code, fixture count, and desired outlet temperature online at telliSize. Then, the calculator uses real-world data from similar properties and runs an advanced dynamic mathematical model on cloud computers using parallel computing technology. The users are emailed configuration options within three business days.

Intellihot is so confident in its telliSize tool that it even offers a guarantee - if any of the selections fail to meet the user's hot water demand, Intellihot will supply additional equipment at no extra cost.

"Until now engineers could not confidently or accurately determine how many heat pumps a specific application will need and how the entire system will perform," says Intellihot Chief Technology Officer Siva Akasam. "The current methodologies are fraught with assumptions and prone to errors. They either oversize or undersize applications, resulting in excess space and power needs, or failure to meet hot water demand. Now they have a sizing tool that's guaranteed."

Since states like New York and California banned the use of natural gas in commercial buildings, heat pump water heaters are the most viable solution for the future. However, heat pump technology's performance is tied to external parameters that change constantly, including the weather, ambient air temperature, ground water temperature, price of electricity (which fluctuates hourly), and hot water consumption patterns.

Intellihot's telliSize calculator allows users to enjoy the space-saving and cost-reducing advantages of its Electron Heat Pumps. Previous difficulties in confidently sizing heat pump water heaters have led to businesses being unable to adopt this sustainable water heating solution. Intellihot's tool, coupled with the manufacturer's recent launch of the world's first tankless heat pump water heater, positions the Chicago-based company to assist commercial properties in installing sustainable, efficient, and safe heat pump water heating systems.

Intellihot is an innovative designer/manufacturer of built-environment systems that challenge traditional approaches for sustainability. Under the leadership of founder and CEO Sridhar (Sri) Deivasigamani, Intellihot offers a range of tankless water heaters designed and built for commercial applications with a focus on sustainability, cost savings, and water quality for safety. Winner of an Edison Award for Best New Product in 2022, and Best Products of AHR 2023, Intellihot serves the hospitality, restaurant, multi-family housing, senior living, commercial facilities, and plumbing industries. Intellihot has operations in suburban Chicago, and Galesburg, IL. with distributors across North America. Learn more at www.intellihot.com or by following the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

