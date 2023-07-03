Anzeige
Montag, 03.07.2023
Aktie der Woche: Power-News mit wegweisender Message!
WKN: 904647 | ISIN: GB0000066554
PR Newswire
03.07.2023 | 19:06
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Statement re Closed Period Update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 03

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ("ASCoT")

Further to the announcement of its Net Asset Value post period end, the Company confirms that all information the directors and the entity may have had in the closed period leading up to an announcement of the results for the six month period ended 30 June 2023 has now been notified to a Regulated Information Service.

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

3 July 2023


