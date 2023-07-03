Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 04.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Aktie der Woche: Power-News mit wegweisender Message!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0ESPU | ISIN: US8808901081 | Ticker-Symbol: T5Z
Tradegate
28.06.23
16:24 Uhr
36,000 Euro
-0,600
-1,64 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
Lateinamerika
1-Jahres-Chart
TERNIUM SA ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TERNIUM SA ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
36,20037,00003.07.
36,40036,80003.07.
ACCESSWIRE
03.07.2023 | 23:02
167 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ternium S.A.: Ternium Completes Acquisition of Additional Participation in Usiminas Control Group

LUXEMBOURG / ACCESSWIRE / July 3, 2023 / Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) today completed, together with Confab, a subsidiary of its affiliate Tenaris S.A., the previously announced acquisition of 68.7 million ordinary shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. - USIMINAS ("Usiminas") from Nippon Steel Corporation, Mitsubishi and MetalOne (the "NSC group"), pro rata to their current participations in the T/T group within Usiminas control group, at a price of BRL10 per ordinary share.

Pursuant to the transaction, Ternium paid $118.7 million in cash for 57.7 million ordinary shares, increasing its participation in the Usiminas control group to 51.5%. As previously announced, upon closing of the transaction, the Usiminas shareholders agreement was amended and restated to reflect a revised governance for Usiminas. As a result, Ternium will fully consolidate Usiminas balance sheet and results of operations in its consolidated financial statements beginning in July 2023.

About Ternium

Ternium is Latin America's leading flat steel producer, with operating facilities in Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, the southern United States and Central America. The company offers a broad range of high value-added steel products for customers active in the automotive, home appliances, HVAC, construction, capital goods, container, food and energy industries through its manufacturing facilities, service center and distribution networks, and advanced customer integration systems. More information about Ternium is available at www.ternium.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those statements. These risks include but are not limited to risks arising from uncertainties as to gross domestic product, related market demand, global production capacity, tariffs, cyclicality in the industries that purchase steel products and other factors beyond Ternium's control.

Sebastián Martí
Ternium - Investor Relations
+1 (866) 890 0443
+54 (11) 4018 8389
www.ternium.com

SOURCE: Ternium S.A.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/765333/Ternium-Completes-Acquisition-of-Additional-Participation-in-Usiminas-Control-Group

Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.